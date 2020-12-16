3d Printing Metals Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

3d Printing Metals Market is estimated to be USD 774 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,159 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 32%.

3D printing (3DP) metal is used in additive manufacturing technology where materials are fused together to create a three-dimensional layer structure on a substrate. This manufacturing process is a type of additive manufacturing technology and is a small part of the metals industry with broader growth prospects in the near future.

Key Market Players

3D Systems Corporation (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US), Renishaw plc (UK), General Electric Company (US), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Voxeljet AG (Germany), Sandvik AB (Sweden), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), The ExOne Company (US), and Proto Labs, Inc.

By form, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

Powder

Filament

By technology, the 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others (Digital Light Projector, Multi-jet Fusion, and Material Jetting)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3d Printing Metals industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3d Printing Metals Market Report

1. What was the 3d Printing Metals Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3d Printing Metals Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3d Printing Metals Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

