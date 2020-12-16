3D sensor Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

3D sensor market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 10.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27%

3D sensors are increasingly being adopted in the consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing for precision manufacturing and medical device manufacturing industries. Factors contributing to the market growth include increasing demand for 3D sensors in imaging applications across a variety of industries.

Key Market Players

Infineon Technologies (Germany), Microchip Technology (US), OmniVision Technologies (US), PMD Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), IFM Electronic (Germany), Intel Corporation (US), LMI Technologies (Canada), Samsung (South Korea), Occipital (US), Qualcomm (US), Sick (Germany)

By Type:

Image Sensors

Position Sensors

Acoustic Sensors

Accelerometers

Others

By Technology:

Stereo vision

Structured Light

Time-of-Flight

Ultrasound

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3D sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3D sensor Market Report

1. What was the 3D sensor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3D sensor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3D sensor Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

