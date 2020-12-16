Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.0% during the forecast period. Emerging demand for personalized medicines is offering an opportunity for market growth. Increasing US FDA approvals for personalized medicines supporting the growth in genomics researches. For instance, as per the Personalized Medicine Coalition, in 2018, 25 of the 59 new molecular entities (NMEs) FDA approved are personalized medicines, which is 42% of all new drug approvals. In 2017, 34% of NMEs were classified by the Coalition as personalized medicines, whereas it was 28% in 2015; 27% in 2016.

A full report of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Considerable public and private investment for genomics and proteomics researches are providing support to the biotechnology start-ups and research institutes. This enables healthcare providers to develop and commercialize genomics technologies and personalized medicines. This results in the development of personalized medicine as an emerging practice of medicine that utilizes the genetic profile of an individual which supports to make appropriate decisions regarding prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the condition. Gaining complete knowledge of a patient’s genetic profile assists doctors to opt for the proper therapy or medication and administer it utilizing the proper regimen or dose.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Owing to the emerging focus on personalized medicine and gene-editing, a significant rise in the adoption of reliable and efficient DNA and RNA isolation techniques have been witnessed that can yield sufficient amount of high-quality DNA with fewer impurities. Molecular diagnostic tests are used for the development of tailored customer treatments as it enables to get a new understanding regarding the genetic composition of several types of cancer. The quality of the results is a crucial aspect in molecular diagnostics, which significantly depends upon the quality of genetic material used, such as DNA and RNA. Therefore, there is a considerable demand for reliable, faster, and automated solutions to extract nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA without affecting the quality.

As a result, the manufacturers of nucleic acid isolation and purification products are working on novel extraction technology for application in personalized medicine. For instance, Exscale Biospecimen Solutions AB offers next-generation extraction technology named NGEx to extract nucleic acid and increase productivity for personalized medicine. Sequential DNA and RNA extraction technology have a significant role to encourage the development of personalized medicine for cancer patients. Therefore, the emerging development of personalized medicine is creating significant scope for the growth of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market- Segmentation

By Method

Column Based

Magnetic Beads

Reagent Based

Others

By Product

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

By Type

DNA Isolation and Purification

RNA Isolation and Purification

By Application

Precision Medicine

Oncology

Drug Discovery and Development

Agricultural and Animal Research

Diagnostics

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ADS Biotec Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corp.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cambridge Bioscience Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

General Electric Co.

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB)

NorgenBiotek Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Purigen Biosystems, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

RBC Bioscience Corp.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]al.com

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404