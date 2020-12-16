Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The global nucleic acid labeling market is projected to exhibit considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for personalized medicines for the treatment of several diseases is promoting the growth of the market. This is due to the fact that several genetic tests need to be taken into account for the preparation of personalized medicine as these tests will eventually reveal the various conditions of the patients. Further, the personalized medicines have the potential to modify therapy with the best response and highest safety margin to ensure better patient care. By the use of personalized medicines, each patient can receive earlier diagnoses, risk assessments, and optimal treatments.

The personalized medicine holds promise for improving healthcare while lowering costs which is expected to be a positive indicator for the growth of the global nucleic acid labeling market.The biopharmaceutical companies closely doubled their R&D investment in personalized medicine over the past five years and suppose to increase their investment in the near future. The US FDA has received a significant number of personalized medicines for its approval in the past years. A significant rise in the US FDA approvals for personalized medicines is supporting the growth in genomics researches which in turn is anticipated to create the demand for nucleic acid labeling. For instance, as per the Personalized Medicine Coalition, in 2018, 25 of the 59 new molecular entities (NMEs) that are approved by the US FDA are personalized medicines, which comprise 42% of all new drug approvals.

The Coalition classified 34% of NMEs as personalized medicines in 2017, 28% in 2015; 27% in 2016. The US FDA is making efforts to facilitate access to genomic testing and integrating real-world evidence into its regulatory framework. As a result, genetic tests related to the treatment of several diseases to drive the demand for the nucleic acid labeling market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes across the globe is further creating the demand for personalized medicines for their treatment which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. New England Biolabs, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp., General Electric Co., and Promega Corp. among others are the key players providing nucleic acid labeling for personalized medicine.

Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market-Segmentation

By Labeling Type

Biotin Based

Fluorescent

Radioactive Phosphates

Others

By Application

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

In-situ Hybridization

DNA Sequencing

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abcam PLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

baseclick GmbH

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Hoffmann La-Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Interchim

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corp.

VWR International, LLC

