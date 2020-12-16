HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. HPV testing and Pap tests are performed for cervical cancer screening. Cervical cancers are the cancers of the cervix and the fourth most frequent cancer in women across the globe as per the World Health Organization. Hence, HPV testing and Pap test market will grow significantly owning to the high prevalence of cervical cancer. HPV or human papillomavirus test are also recommended mostly, if the patient have a family history of cancer. This is expected to drive the HPV testing and Pap test market significantly during the forecast period.
For the HPV and Pap test, the samples can be collected by a gynaecologist in clinic setting or the patient can collect using the self-sampling kit that comes with the brush and a container with instructions. A significant improvement in self sampling kits has been observed in recent years that are driving the global HPV testing and Pap test market. For instance, NURX Inc. provides self-testing facility from the comfort of the patient’s home.The company ships the testing kit directly to the patient’s home.
Additionally, the HPV testing and Pap test market size is expanding owing to advantages of self-testing kits such as convenient, quick and affordable testing. Self-testing HPV and Pap test kits also reduces the waiting time of doctor’s appointment. Additionally, HPV and Pap self-testing kits are affordable even without health insurance.
For instance, kits from NURX Inc. are priced at $69 without insurance and $15 with Insurance including any additional applicable charge. Moreover, the self-testing kits for HPV and Pap test is also increasing the access of patients to the test, which in turn, will drive the HPV testing and Pap test market considerably during the forecast period.
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market- Segmentation
By Test Type
- HPV Test
- PAP Test
- Co-Testing
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market-Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Arbor Vita Corp.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- BioMérieux SA
- Cepheid Inc.
- Diagcor Bioscience Inc. Ltd
- Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genera Biosystems Ltd.
- GENOMICA SA
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Hologic, Inc.
- HybriBio Ltd.
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
- Mikrogen Molekularbiologische Entwicklungs Gmbh
- NURX Inc.
- PreTect AS
- QIAGEN NV
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Seegene, Inc.
- TAKARA SHUZO Co., Ltd.
