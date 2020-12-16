Artificial Lift Systems Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The rise in industrialization coupled with manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and others further provides significant growth opportunities to the artificial lift systems market. The abundance of economic labor has made the emerging economies an attractive destination for investment considering the low-cost labor and improved infrastructure for manufacturing companies. China’s manufacturing industry is growing at a much faster pace than any other economies. Announced in 2015, the “Made in China 2025” is one of the most lucrative projects, aimed at increasing competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing industries such as electronics and automotive, among others.

A full report of Artificial Lift Systems Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/artificial-lift-systems-market

The goal of the project was to foster Chinese brands, boost innovation and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign technology by making the nation a major or dominant global manufacturer of various technologies. This initiative is aimed to transform China from a manufacturing giant to global manufacturing power by 2049. For instance, China plans to achieve 40.0% of domestically manufactured basic components and basic materials by 2020 and 70.0% by 2025. However, the plan is recently revised in January 2018, according to which China is aimed to become the global leading manufacturer of telecommunication, railway, and electrical power equipment by 2025. This initiative will increase the adoption of automated systems in the manufacturing of automotive parts in the country in the near future that further provide a significant opportunity to the market growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/artificial-lift-systems-market

Moreover, India is expected to be among the fastest-growing economies globally among all the major economies during the forecast period. Cohesive government initiatives are also playing a key role in the growth of these industries such as reduction of corporate tax on companies, ‘Make in India’ campaign and so on. Due to such initiatives, the country has jumped the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business to 63 in 2019 from 142 in 2014. These improvements can motivate foreign companies and foreign venture capitalists to invest more in the country. In the Energy & Power sector, the country is one of the largest consumers all across the globe. The oil imports of the country were near to $87 billion in 2017-18 as compared to $70 billion in 2016-17. The import increased to $112 billion in 2018-19. The country remains the third-largest consumer of oil in with 4.69 million barrels per day in 2017 as compared to 4.56 million barrels per day in 2016. Moreover, the country was the fourth-largest importer of LNG in 2017. Therefore, in these economies, the growing manufacturing sector coupled with rapid industrialization further provides significant growth opportunity for artificial lift systems market.

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Gas Lift

Rod LIft

Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP)

Progressive Cavity Pump (PSP)

By Application

Offshore

Onshore

By Technology

Pump Assisted

Gas Assisted

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/artificial-lift-systems-market

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Apergy Corporation

AccessESP

Baker Hughes Co. (General Electric Co.)

Borets International

Camco

DistributionNOW

Epic Lift Systems

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

JJ Tech

MiddleEast Oilfield Services

Maktoom LLC

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Novomet Group

OILSERV

PCM Artificial Lift Solutions Inc.

Production Lift Companies

Priority Energy LLC

Schlumberger Ltd.

Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Weatherford International plc

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404