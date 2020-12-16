Plumbing Fixtures Market is Expected to Reach $1,12,427 Million by 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Plumbing Fixtures Market by type and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the plumbing fixtures market was valued at $ 75,042 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 1,12,427 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global plumbing fixtures market, followed by Europe and North America.

Increase in disposable income of consumers, growth in urbanization, and changing lifestyle patterns of consumers, and rise in standard of living encourages the adoption of bathroom and kitchen fixtures in the industry and thus drive the plumbing fixtures market growth. In addition, high growth in construction activities in the regions of Asia-Pacific such as India and china are expected to fuel the growth of plumbing fixtures market, However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials and regulatory requirements regarding the showerheads and faucets are expected to hinder the plumbing fixtures market growth. Various advancements in plumbing technology and introduction of water efficient plumbing such as flow faucets & sensors and dual flush toilets which helps in conserving fresh water to a large extent is expected to provide numerous opportunities in the plumbing fixtures market.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2403

In 2016, the bathroom fixtures segment, which includes showerheads, bathtubs, toilets, and others accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall plumbing fixtures market as they are widely used in the residential sector owing to investment in smart homes and rising bathroom renovation facilities. Residential segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.3% in the plumbing fixtures market owing to the various investments in infrastructure facilities as well as growth in urbanization.

Moreover, the toilets segment in the bathroom fixtures is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period 2017-2023.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the global plumbing fixtures market in 2016 owing to the high growth of construction facilities in India and China. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate followed by Europe in the global plumbing fixtures market due to high disposable income of consumers and demand for luxurious bathroom fixtures.

Key Findings of the Plumbing Fixtures Market In 2016, the showerheads segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The residential segment accounted for 67.7 % in the global plumbing fixtures market.

The U.S. is the major shareholder in the North America plumbing fixtures market, accounting for more than71 % share in 2016. For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2403 The key players profiled in the plumbing fixtures market include Kohler Co, Globe Union Industrial Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, Toto Ltd., Masco Corporation, MAAX Holdings, Inc., Hansgrohe, Roca Sanitario, Bradley Corporation, and Elkay manufacturing Company. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market. About us: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.