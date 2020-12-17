European Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factor that contributes to market growth includes rising chronic diseases such as cancer, CVD, and others in the region. In men, prostate cancer is the most common type of disease in Northern, Western, and Southern European nations, while lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed in Central and Eastern Europe.

Lung cancer is the main source of mortalities among men in every European nation, while breast cancer is most common in women. Activities such as smoking, alcohol consumption, inactivity, inadequate diet, and other sources are some of the factors responsible for cancer. Technological advancement in imaging technology to be one of the major factors that tend to drive the European market.

There is a significant application of diagnostic imaging equipment such as ultrasound in the hospitals and clinics in the region. Ultrasound has a `significant application among pregnant women as it is used to verify pregnancy in a woman. It is also used to check the fetal heartbeat, to determine the gestational age of the baby, and to estimate the due date. It is also used to determine to examine the placenta, uterus, ovaries, and cervix of a woman and any abnormal growth in the fetus. Therefore the wide application of diagnostic imaging equipment such as ultrasound is further projected to propel the market growth.

European Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Others

By Application

Oncology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Urology

Others

European Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Canon Inc.

Overview

Canon Inc. in Europe

Canon Inc. in Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Recent Developments

Esaote S.p.A

FUJIFILM Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corp.

