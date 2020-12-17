Indian Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Indian diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). In addition to the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases and the increasing pool of geriatric population in India, healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals and the government of the country are looking for innovative ways for improving the quality of life of the people.

The adoption of digital technology in the Indian healthcare industry is slow; however, it has a long way to go. The innovation in technology is proving to be beneficial in monitoring chronic conditions, diagnosis procedures, drug discovery, assisting in robotic surgery, and others. Cancer is one of the major causes of mortality in the country. As per the WHO, in 2018, the 5-year prevalent cases of cancer were estimated to around 2.3 million in 2018. Owing to this, the Government of India is making significant efforts in improving the healthcare system of the country.

The government is focusing on the establishment of advanced cancer-based hospitals in the country. Many hospitals in India are internationally acclaimed having accreditations such as the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Joint Commission International (JCI). These hospitals are well-equipped with technologies that are certainly required to deal with cancer cases that further provide a significant contribution to the market.

Indian Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Others

By Application

Oncology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Urology

Others

Company Profiles

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

o Overview

o Allengers Medical in India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

o Recent Developments

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Corp.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Neusoft Corp.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corp.

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd.

