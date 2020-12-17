Global Biological Data Visualization Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for biological data visualization is estimated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to growing biological data that further encourage the demand of data visualization. With the growing big data concerns, the researchers have shifted their focus towards data visualization due to advent of AI in maintaining the biological data. The platform offers flexibility to the users to pay as per their usage of cloud services, including software, hardware infrastructure, and platforms to solve biomedical computation concerns. It offers on-demand storage and analysis facility to the users which makes it an emerging computing platform to address big data concerns. Owing to the flexibility and cost-effectiveness, biological data visualization has been gaining significant importance in cell biology and genomics studies. For instance, large datasets and applications for gene sequencing, image analysis, protein folding, and data mining can be shared for collaborative research between facilities with the use of AI platforms.
Geographically, North America is projected to hold a significant market share in the global biological data visualization market. Major economies which are anticipated to contribute to the North America market are the US and Canada. The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market include R&D investment in the bio-pharmaceutical sector and high healthcare expenditure. The US bio-pharmaceutical industry invested around $90 billion in R&D in 2016. Biological sample visualization is one of the major components which is widely employed in drug discovery as well as in R&D program. As a result, the significant share has been contributed by the region. In addition, the well-developed pharmaceutical and bio-tech sector is strengthening the demand for biological visualization in the region.
Global Biological Data Visualization Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Microscopy
- Sequencing
- Others(X-ray Crystallography)
By Application
- Genomic Analysis
- Cell Biology
- Molecular and Structural Analysis
- Others( Alignments, Phylogeny)
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutes
- Hospitals and Clinics
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- arivis AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bruker Corp.
- Clarivate Analytics
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Danaher Corp.
- Fios Genomics
- Genialis, Inc.
- Genedata AG
- Media Cybernetics, Inc.
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- Nikon Corp.
- Oxford Instruments
- Olympus Corp.
- Scientific Volume Imaging B.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- QIAGEN GmbH
