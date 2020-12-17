UK Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

UK diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The significant rise in the application of diagnostics imaging equipment in oncology is propelling the market growth in the country. The increasing prevalence of cancer in the country is one of the key factors which is expected to increase the demand for advanced imaging systems, such as MRI, ultrasound. Mammography, and others.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. Other major cancers in the UK include prostate, lung, and bowel. As per Cancer Research UK, about 61% of patients treated for cancer visited their general physician once or twice about the health problem caused by their cancer.

Moreover, according to the Office for National Statistics, UK, during 2016, a huge number of cancer incidences were registered such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer. There were around 45,656 numbers of cases of breast cancer that were registered in females and around 304 cases were registered for males. In males, prostate cancer accounts for 40,489 cases that were registered during 2016. Moreover, lung cancer shares a major share of cancer prevalence among various types of cancers in both males and females. There were around 20,560 cases of lung cancer in males and 17,821 new cases of cancer in females that were registered during 2016.

UK Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Others

By Application

Oncology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Urology

Others

Company Profiles

Canon Inc.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corp.

