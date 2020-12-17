US Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The advancement in imaging technologies is driving the adoption of diagnostic imaging equipment in the country. A number of startups have been established in imaging technology in recent years in the US.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-diagnostic-imaging-equipment-market

Some of the startups working include Butterfly Network, Inc., Prodiagnosis, Echometrix, STIMSHOP, Teenyco, Tchirp, Soft Scan Imaging, Salud Holistic SPA, and so on. ProDiagnose is a startup that is providing on-demand ultrasound services at a remote location to the users. The company has about 15 Board Certified medical professionals which include technicians, sonographers, and radiologists.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-diagnostic-imaging-equipment-market

Moreover, Butterfly Network, Inc., had secured funding of $100 million in 2014 for developing a new medical device that can make MRI and ultrasound more efficient and low cost. The company is presenting its new products continuously.

In Apr 2018, Butterfly Network, Inc. announced to launch a new mobile ultrasound machine. It is expected to be of less cost of about $2,000 as compared to $25,000 to $40,000. The company has also developed an AI-powered tool to support consults via telemedicine in Mar 2018. As per the company website, Butterfly network has about 16 patents till Jun 2018.

US Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Others

By Application

Oncology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Urology

Others

Company Profiles

Butterfly Network, Inc.

o Overview

o Butterfly Networks Inc. in the US Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

o Recent Developments

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

FUJIFILM Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/iot-sensor-market-size

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404