China IoT Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Chinese IoT market is expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of around 22.7% over the forecast period. The Internet of Things is a kind of IT infrastructure for the information society that provides advanced services by interconnecting physical and virtual objects based on information technology. The Internet of Things (IoT) is not just a single technology, it is a mix of software and hardware and allows physical devices to connect to the Internet to collect and share data information. As IoT implementation accelerates in all sectors, the world around us has become smarter and more responsive with the merging of the digital and physical worlds.

The following players are covered in this report:

Mediatek Inc.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Xiaomi Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

China Mobile Ltd.

China IoT Market segmentation by Type

Software

Hardware

Services

China IoT Market segmentation by Catalyst

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Agriculture

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Retail

Others

Key Questions Answered by China IoT Market Report

What was the China IoT Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of China IoT Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the China IoT Market was the market leader in 2018?

