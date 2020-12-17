Global Pediatric Vaccine Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Major players operating in the pediatric vaccine market include Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, CSL Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc. It is a consolidated market and a large share of the overall market is hold by these few players. Along with this, a number generic vaccine manufacturer is active in the market however due to lower prices of the vaccine the market of these companies is comparatively lower in the global market. These market players are adopting various growth strategies including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships & collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is among the largest company operating in the vaccine market all across the globe. As per the company’s 2019 annual report, it generated around $8.7 billion from its vaccine business as compared to $7.5 billion in 2018. The company has 12 manufacturing sites for vaccines in 9 countries. With this huge vaccine manufacturing capability, the company is able to manufacture around two million vaccine doses every day. The company has supplied around 701 million doses all across the globe. In FY 2019, the company also got FDA approval to manufacture pertussis acellular in its Belgium facility. The company is also working in the African region where it has pledged to donate 10 million dosages of malaria vaccine while working with WHO, PATH GAVI, and other organizations. Under the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Agreement adopted by WHO, the company has also declared to provide real-time access to its vaccine to the poorest countries.

Sanofi SA is another major company operating in the vaccine market. In 2019, the company generated revenue of $6.4 billion as compared to $6.0 billion in 2018. Out of the total revenue, polio/ pertussis/ Hib vaccines contribute to around $2.1 billion in 2019. Sanofi Pasteur vaccines are one of the major vaccines which offer protection against six diseases in a single injection. The company operates its vaccines in more than 100 countries globally. For instance, it offers Tetraxim against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and polio in more than 90 countries. Sanofi Pasteur is a partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) for more than 30 years and has delivered more than 13 billion doses of oral polio vaccines at that period. In the period of 2014-2017, Sanofi Pasteur has delivered 130 million dosages of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) in the 73 poorest countries which was 80% of the total IPV volume used in those countries.

