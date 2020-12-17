5G in Aviation Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

5g market in aviation is estimated to be USD 0.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 52%.

The surge in the use of smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT), the growing demand for high-speed Internet connections, and the increasing adoption of 5G in the aviation industry are driving global 5G in the aviation market. However, lack of infrastructure and initial installation costs hinder market growth.

Key market players in the 5G market in aviation include Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems (US), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Gogo LLC (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), ONEWEB (US)

5G Market in Aviation, By End-use

5G Infrastructure for Airport

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

5G Market in Aviation, By Technology

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Fixed Wireless Access

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications/ Massive Machine Type Communications

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 5G in Aviation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 5G in Aviation Market Report

1. What was the 5G in Aviation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of 5G in Aviation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5G in Aviation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

