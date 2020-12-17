Chocolate Flavor Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The chocolate flavor market is expected to grow by 5.0% during 2019-2025. Chocolate flavor is widely used in a variety of food products such as bakery products, confectionery products, dairy products and frozen products. In addition, more and more consumers are favoring dairy products made from cocoa and chocolate ingredients for their health benefits. Dairy products, for example, provide a variety of essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals, while cocoa is rich in antioxidants, helping to reduce cell damage and thus prevent the risk of heart disease. Chocolate is one of the most common flavors used in sweet confectionery such as pastries, cakes and cookies and is consumed around the world.

The following players are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Barry Callebaut AG

Blommer Chocolate Co.

Givaudan SA

Olam International Ltd.

Puratos NV/SA

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corp.

The MANE Group

Chocolate Flavor Market segmentation by Type

Pure

White

Unsweetened

Dark

Chocolate Flavor Market segmentation by Application

Expanded Food Application

Medical Apllication

Other

