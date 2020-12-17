Circuit Breaker and Fuse Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Circuit Breaker & Fuse market is expected to grow by 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. Both fuses and circuit breakers serve the same purpose. In other words, it protects electrical circuits by preventing overloads that could cause fire. Fuses can be faster at interrupting power flow, but they must be replaced when they melt. On the other hand, the circuit breaker only needs to be reset. Circuit breakers are self-acting electrical switches designed to protect electrical circuits from damage due to excessive currents caused by overload or short circuit.

The following players are covered in this report:

Eaton

Alstom

ABB

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Maxwell Technologies

Pennsylvania Breaker

Mitsubishi Electric

G&W Electric

Circuit Breaker and Fuse Market segmentation by Type

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

Circuit Breaker and Fuse Market segmentation by Application

Industrial

Transport

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Power Generation

Other Sectors

