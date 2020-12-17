Ac Electric Motor Sale Oil Gas Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2025.

AC motors are electric motors driven by alternating current. AC motors typically consist of an external stator with a coil supplied with alternating current to create a rotating magnetic field and an internal rotor attached to an output shaft that creates a second rotating magnetic field. The fast transition to energy-efficient motors drives AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas sector.

The major players in the global AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market, are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell (US), WEG (Brazil), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US).

On the basis of type, the AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market has been segmented as follows:

Induction

Synchronous

On the basis of Voltage, the AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market has been segmented as follows:

< 1 kV

1 kV-6.6 kV

6.6 kV

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ac Electric Motor Sale Oil Gas industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ac Electric Motor Sale Oil Gas Market Report

1. What was the Ac Electric Motor Sale Oil Gas Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ac Electric Motor Sale Oil Gas Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ac Electric Motor Sale Oil Gas Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

