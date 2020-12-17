Acetic Acid Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Acetic Acid Market size is projected to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5%.

Acetic acid, also known as ethanolic acid, is a colorless liquid that serves as a major precursor for the production of various chemicals used in the textile, rubber and plastic industries. It serves as a medium for the formulation of various coatings, sealants and greases widely used in the construction, electronics and packaging industries.

The major players active in the market include Major formulators include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Saudi International Petrochemicals, Jiangsu Sopo (Group), Wacker Chemie, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont, British Petroleum, Celanese Corporation, GNFC Limited, HELM AG, LyondellBasell, Sinopec, Daicel Corporation, PetroChina.

By Application

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Acetate Esters

Acetic Anhydride

Other Applications

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Acetic Acid industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Acetic Acid Market Report

1. What was the Acetic Acid Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Acetic Acid Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Acetic Acid Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

