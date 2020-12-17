European Factory Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The European factory automation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026) owing to the significant technological advancement in manufacturing in various countries such as UK, Germany, and others. Germany is the largest European trading partner of the US and the sixth-largest market for the export of goods to the US.

Furthermore, the country is also focusing on the implementation of advanced technologies such as AI to equip industries with a level of extreme automation. This has propelled the adoption of the automation system in the manufacturing sector that further provides a significant opportunity for European factory automation industry growth.

Moreover, increasing the focus of government and private players to implement automation across various industrial applications is further driving the market growth in the region. In 2017, as per the International Federation of Robotics, the robot density in France was 137 per 10,000 employees. It is more than the global average however lesser than some European countries including Germany, Sweden, and Denmark.

The total number of robots installed by the companies increased by 22% and has reached 1,400 units. In February 2017, the government of Italy launched the National Industry 4.0 plan to boost the investment in new technology, and R&D programs. The country has allocated around $3.9 billion for the National Industry 4.0 plan.

European Factory Automation Market – Segmentation

By Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Sensors

Control Valves

Others

By Control Systems

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

European Factory Automation Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE.

