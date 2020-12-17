North American Factory Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American factory automation market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of automated control systems in various industries such as automobile, aerospace, healthcare, and others. For instance, in August 2018, The Kardex Remstar introduced a new technology named Shuttle XP Vertical Lift Module (VLM), which can now be equipped with Access Ready Light Technology. This technology is intended to improve product picking productivity and accuracy in logistics warehousing centers.

A full report of North American Factory Automation Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-factory-automation-market

Moreover, in May 2018, Schaefer Systems International acquired INCAS, an Italian based company that provides industrial automation solutions for logistics and production monitoring and integrated software solutions.

Moreover, the Canadian manufacturing industry significantly contributing to the North American factory automation market. The manufacturing industry represents more than 10% of Canada’s total GDP, as per the Government of Canada in 2019. The Canadian manufacturing sector covers 21 industry groups that produce goods for both, industrial as well as consumer use. The highly competitive manufacturing industries and the increasing complexity of manufacturing supply chains will further enhance the significance of innovation and the development of new technologies for the manufacturing processes.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-factory-automation-market

Therefore, to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing sector of the country the adoption of factory automation solutions including DCS, MES, and others are anticipated to drive the market growth in Canada.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-factory-automation-market

North American Factory Automation Market – Segmentation

By Component

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Human Machine Interface(HMI)

Sensors

Control Valves

Others

By Control Systems

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

North American Factory Automation Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NovaTech, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404