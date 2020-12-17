Urodynamic Equipment & Consumables Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

Strategic collaboration to embrace technological innovation by the major players is the major factor boosting the growth of the urodynamic equipment & consumables market. For instance, in April 2019, Boston Scientific Corp. has entered into a four-year marketing agreement with Bladder Health Network (BHN), a privately held company offering an advanced testing solution for urinary incontinence. BHN offers an integrated diagnostic solutions platform that combines software, staffing, equipment, supplies, and results analysis, providing physicians and their patients with greater access to testing, interpretation and treatment options for urinary incontinence and other problems related to the urinary system. According to the agreement, Boston scientific will market BHN’s female urodynamic testing solution to US health care providers. This agreement will enhance the BHN’s ability to deliver urodynamic solutions to healthcare providers and patients.

Cooper Surgical offers Lumax TS Pro Fiberoptic Cystometry System that is a multichannel office urodynamic system for diagnosing urinary incontinence. The Lumax TS pro utilizesstate-of-the-art fiberoptic pressure transducer technology to measure pressures in bladder, abdomen and urethra for the diagnosis of urinary incontinence, voiding dysfunction and other bladder disorders. The Lumax TS Pro Fiberoptic Cystometry System is comprised of a monitor with a touch-screen interface, volume infused transducer, uroflow transducer, hand-held remote marker, foot switch remote marker, mounting hardware, and the appropriate catheters and infusion tubing for urodynamic studies. Such advancement in urodynamic equipment is expected to contribute to the urodynamic equipment & consumables market growth.

In April 2019, LABORIE Medical Technology announced the acquisition of Cogentix Medical, a medical device company that design, develop, manufacture and markets products for endoscopy and urological diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Urgent PC Neuromodulation System, PrimeSight Cystoscopy System & Endosheath and Macroplastique. This acquisition will enhance the product portfolio of LABORIE Medical of urology solutions, specifically in the areas of overactive bladder (OAB) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI). In March 2017, LABORIE Medical Technology announced the acquisition of ANDROMEDA Medizinische Systems GmBH to expand its Urodynamic product offering in Europe, specifically in Germany. Such a major acquisition to capture a higher market share is anticipated to fuel the growth of the urodynamic equipment & consumables market.

Urodynamic Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation

By Type

Urodynamic Equipment

Uroflowmetry Equipment

Cystometer

Ambulatory Urodynamics Systems

Electromyograph

Video Urodynamic System

Urodynamic Consumables

Urodynamic Catheters

Urodynamic Pumps and Transducer Sets

By End-User

Hospitals and Urology Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Urodynamic Equipment & Consumables Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Albyn Medical, Ltd.

Ashlar Medical, LLC

Biomerics, LLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Dantec Medical A/S

Digitimer, Ltd.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Laborie, Inc.

Medica S.p.A

MEDKONSULT Medical Technology S.R.O.

Medtronic PLC

Neomedix Systems Pty. Ltd.

P3 Medical, Ltd.

Palex Medical S.A.

SRS Medical, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

The Prometheus Group

Verathon, Inc.

