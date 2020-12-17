Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global body temperature monitoring device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The global body temperature monitoring device market is segmented into type and applications. Based on the type, the market is segmented into contact thermometers which include digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, mercury thermometers, and others; and non-contact thermometers which include infrared thermometers and thermal scanners. The thermal scanners segment is likely to hold a significant share in the market owing to the increased hygiene and safety concerns among peoples.

Thermal scanners segmental growth is attributed to the increased demand to screen a large number of people for elevated body temperatures quickly and reliably, at various checkpoints. Moreover, rising demand for thermal scanners at public venues for mass screening, rising expenditure from the governments in various sectors, rising R&D investments by companies for developing innovative thermal scanning solutions are fueling the segmental growth of the body temperature monitoring device market.

Besides, extensive development is determined by the increasing predominance of infectious diseases along with the surging interest of advanced thermometer. However, the increasing awareness about the disadvantages offered by the mercury thermometers may result in a downfall in the mercury construct thermometer segment. Thus, these concerns have been keeping down the purchasers from utilizing mercury thermometers and hampering body temperature monitoring device market growth. Hence, owing to such reasons there is an increase in demand for the no-contact thermometers including thermal scanners.

Further, the key players operating in the global body temperature monitoring device industry are also driving the market growth. Players such as 3M Co., GE Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corp., and others are significantly contributing to the market growth by adopting various growth strategies. Product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are among some of the strategies adopted by the players to sustain in a competitive body temperature monitoring device market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements are also fueling the growth of the body temperature monitoring device market. For instance, in March 2020, a Gurgaon-based start-up launched AI-powered thermal cameras integrated with the temperature monitoring thermometers for the detection of the virus. The novel camera, JARVIS is designed to alert the system if it detects anyone with a temperature of above 37°C. It also examines heat signatures directly through the cameras, enabling authorities to identify and further inspect suspected virus carriers. It can also detect from a range of up to 100 meters.

