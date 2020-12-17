Mobile Money Market Size, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mobile Money Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 27.2% during 2019-2025. Mobile money refers to paying money through a mobile device without using hard cash. Airtime payments, bill payments and remittances are major contributors to mobile financial services. The mobile money system serves two purposes: an engine for financial inclusion and an opportunity for service providers.

By Trading Mode

Point of Sale (PoS)

Mobile app

QR code

By Nature of Payment

P2P (Person to Person)

P2B (Person to Business)

B2P (Business to Person)

B2B (B2B)

By Application

remittance

Bill payment

Airtime transmission and charging

Travel and ticketing

Products and Coupons

By Payment Type

Remote payment

Proximity payment

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Money industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Money Market Report

What was the Mobile Money Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Money Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Money Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

