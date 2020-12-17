Mobile Money Market Size, Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mobile Money Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 27.2% during 2019-2025. Mobile money refers to paying money through a mobile device without using hard cash. Airtime payments, bill payments and remittances are major contributors to mobile financial services. The mobile money system serves two purposes: an engine for financial inclusion and an opportunity for service providers.
Get Sample Copy of Mobile Money Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-money-2-market/42565/#ert_pane1-1
The following players are covered in this report:
By Trading Mode
- Point of Sale (PoS)
- Mobile app
- QR code
By Nature of Payment
- P2P (Person to Person)
- P2B (Person to Business)
- B2P (Business to Person)
- B2B (B2B)
By Application
- remittance
- Bill payment
- Airtime transmission and charging
- Travel and ticketing
- Products and Coupons
By Payment Type
- Remote payment
- Proximity payment
A full report of Global Mobile Money Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-money-2-market/42565/
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Mobile Money industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Mobile Money Market Report
- What was the Mobile Money Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Mobile Money Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Money Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-money-2-market/42565/#ert_pane1-2
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404