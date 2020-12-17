Francesco Patera vs Devis Boschiero Live Stream OnliNE HD ReddIt FrEe On TV ChanneL

Patera vs Boschiero Live Info. Francesco Patera will face Devis Boschiero on Thursday 17th December 2020 at Allianz Cloud in Lombardia. The fight will be contested over 12 rounds in the Lightweight division, which means the weight limit will be 135 pounds (9.6 stone or 61.2 KG).On December 17 at historic Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, former WBC World super featherweight title challenger and European super featherweight champion Devis Boschiero (Italy, 48-6-2 with 22 KOs) will fight former European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (Belgium, 23-3 with 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title. The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing Italy, Opi Since 82 and DAZN which will stream it live. To fight for the WBC Silver belt, both men had to vacate a championship: Boschiero left the IBF Intercontinental super featherweight crown, while Patera the European lightweight title. Boschiero is 39 years old, while Patera 27.

Main Event: Patera vs Boschiero

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Venue: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Previous EBU European Lightweight Champion Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) hopes to broaden his five-battle series of wins against Italy’s Devis ‘Blast Boom’ Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs) as they fight for the empty WBC Silver Lightweight Title recently held by rising star Ryan Garcia.

Caldogno’s Luca Rigoldi (22-1-2, 8 KOs) safeguards his European Super-Bantamweight Title against Birmingham’s Gamal Yafai (17-1, 10 KOs), who has ricocheted back with three straight successes following his first vocation misfortune to previous World Title challenger Gavin McDonnell.

Late Matchroom and OPI marking Maiva Hamadouche (21-1, 17 KOs) shields her IBF Super-Featherweight World Title against Serbia’s Nina Pavlovic (6-3-1, 1 KO), with the Frenchwoman looking at unification battles with Terri Harper and Hyun-Mi Choi on the off chance that she is effective.

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn stated: “This is a stacked evening of title activity and I’m satisfied to end a troublesome and testing year out in Italy on a high. Francesco Patera has been in super hot structure since he asserted the European Lightweight crown against Lewis Ritson in 2018 and he’ll be thumping on the entryway for a World Title shot in the splendid Lightweight division should he move beyond Boschiero.

“Gamal Yafai gets his European Title shot yet faces an extreme assignment against ruling victor Luca Rigoldi. It’s incredible to see our ongoing signings Maiva Hamadouche and Sandor Martin out unexpectedly early, there’s some tremendous battles out there for the two of them in 2021 in the event that they win on December 17. Try not to miss any of the activity on DAZN.”

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 stated: “We are charmed to finish off this troublesome year with probably the best show to date since our dispatch with Matchroom Boxing Italy back in November 2018. Patera versus Boschiero at the highest point of the bill is an incredible battle in a super hot Lightweight division. There’s incredible title activity from the highest point of the bill to the base with Luca Rigoldi safeguarding his European Title against Gamal Yafai and Maiva Hamadouche shielding her Super-Featherweight crown, in addition to Sandor Martin and Mirko Natalizi! Watch the

Francesco, did you watch Devis Boschiero’s fights?

“Yes, I know well his fighting style: Boschiero is a fighter who throws a lot of punches from the start to the last second of the last round and I know he will do the same with me. I’m ready to fight him because I trained very well at GMG gym in Liegi where I have been training for the last 14 years. For this fight, I also trained in Bruxelles. As usual, my coach is my brother Biagio who was a professional light heavyweight from 2005 to 2007.”

Did you already make the weight?

“Lightweight is my natural division and I eat the right way. Therefore I never had problems making the weight.”

If you become WBC Silver champion, you will be ranked high by the WBC. Who would you like to fight?

“My dream is to become world champion and therefore I would like to fight Devin Haney. I saw his fights and I think that his style is perfect for me. I would also like to challenge Teofimo Lopez because he defeated the great Vasyl Lomachenko for the franchise title and that makes Lopez the best lightweight in the world considering all the titles. I would consider an honor to fight Lomachenko.”

You were born in Belgium from an Italian father. Do you consider yourself Italian?

“My mother Antonia has also Italian ancestry. She was born in Belgium, but her family is from Sardinia and Abruzzo. My father Fortunato Antonio was born in Aradeo, in Puglia. Me and Biagio learned Italian language from our parents and we speak it well. So, yes: we feel Italians. By the way, my father had a passion for boxing and trained in a gym regularly. He never turned professional, but he made me and Biagio love boxing too.”

* * *

Also on the card, European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi (Italy, 22-1-2 with 8 KOs) will defend against Gamal Yafai (UK, 17-1 with 10 KOs). IBF world super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (France, 21-1 with 17 KOs) will defend against Nina Pavlovic (Serbia, 6-3-1 con 1 KO). Euro super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (Spain, 36-2 with 13 KOs) will fight Nestor Maradiaga (Nicaragua, 8-9-1, with 4 KOs) in a non title affair on the 8 rounds distance. Roman super welterweight prospect Mirko Natalizi (8-0 with 5 KOs) will fight Manuel Largacha (Panama, 9-9-6 with 4 KOs) on the 8 rounds distance. Opening the show, Samuel Gonzalez (Venezuela, 22-7 with 13 KOs) against Nicola