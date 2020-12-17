Cleaning Robot Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global cleaning robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.56% from 2019 to 2025. The sweeping robot (commonly referred to as robovac) is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner with intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. The sweeping robot is an autonomous robot that cleans floors, windows, and grass. It is used for cleaning, UV disinfection and other household and industrial applications. It minimizes human effort and saves time, economy and electricity. People with disabilities can use cleaning robots as an alternative to expensive cleaning services. With advances in technology, robots are more intelligent and can detect different amounts of dust at different points.

The following players are covered in this report:

iRobot (US

Neato Robotics (US)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Samsung (South Korea)

Ecovacs Robotics (China)

Dyson (UK)

Intellibot Robotics (US)

Alfred Kärcher (Germany)

ILIFE (China)

bObsweep (Canada)

Bissell Homecare (US)

Miele (Germany)

Cyberdyne (Japan)

Vorwerk (Germany)

Monoprice (US)

Cleaning Robot Market segmentation by Type

Personal Cleaning Robot

Professional Cleaning Robot

Cleaning Robot Market segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

