Clickstream Analytics Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Clickstream Analysis market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2025. Click stream analysis is useful for web activity analysis, [1] software testing, market research, and employee productivity analysis. Clickstream analysis is a procedure that allows users to visualize clickstream data for analysis or research purposes. Clickstream refers to the translation of user activity on a specific website where a user clicks on a computer display screen and the action is converted into a web activity. Clickstream analysis is an important part of e-commerce market research that can be used to track various other activities within an organization.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe Systems (US)

AT Internet (US)

Google (US)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Connexity (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Jumpshot (US)

Splunk (US)

Talend (US)

Verto Analytics (Finland)

Clickstream Analytics Market segmentation by Type

Software

Services

Clickstream Analytics Market segmentation by Application

Click path optimization

Website/application optimization

Customer analysis

Basket analysis and personalization

Traffic analysis

Others

