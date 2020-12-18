Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for DAQ is projected to have considerable CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period. Data acquisition and conversion systems are used to acquire analog signals from one or more sources and convert these signals into digital form for analysis or transmission by end devices such as digital computers, recorders, or communications networks. The analog signal inputs to data acquisition systems are most often generated from sensors and transducers which convert real-world parameters such as pressure, temperature, stress or strain, flow and others, into equivalent electrical signals. The market for DAQ is mainly driven due to integration of industry 4.0 in automotive and aerospace & defence industry and growing automation in various industry. For instance In 2016, Boeing, an American multinational manufacturer of airplanes began to use this technology as part of a new; advanced manufacturing process for building its 777 fuselages. The technology was put in place to improve employee safety and product quality. Moreover, growing demand of automated DAQ systems and increasing trend towards high speed connectivity solutions such as 5G technology further provide substantial opportunity to the market.

Among Industry, the automotive industry segment held a considerable share in the market. The market mainly driven due to the growing automation and implementation of industry 4.0 in automotive manufacturing industry. The automotive industry constantly uses advanced technologies to bring innovative, efficient and safe vehicles to the market, while constantly working to reduce manufacturing costs. Currently, these technologies comprise AI and high-performance computing. Over the decades, the industry has invested significantly in high-performance computing (HPC) systems to power modeling, design and simulation applications. The automotive industry is highly dynamic and needs extreme flexibility from the manufacturers of the automotive industry. With the emerging competition in the automotive industry, the manufacturers are focusing on smart production systems, integrated with flexible logistics systems. With the innovative combination of hardware and software, the manufacturers create unique productive cooperation between human beings and robots, which supports the smooth flow of everyday operations. As a result, the adoption of industrial robots in the automotive industry further propels the market growth.

Global DAQ Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Hardware

Software

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Energy & Power

Environmental Monitoring

Food & Beverages

Telecom

Others(Healthcare)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AMETEK.Inc.

AstroNova, Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

DEWETRON GmbH

Dewesoft d.o.o.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fortive

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

Keysight Technologies

Macrodyne Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

OMRON Corp

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Tektronix, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

