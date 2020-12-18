Whey Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global whey protein market projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Whey protein is considered a complete protein as it contains all 9 essential amino acids (the most important are Alpha-lactoglobulin and Beta-lactalbumin), vitamins (thiamine-B1, riboflavin-B2 and pyridoxine-B6), and minerals (calcium, phosphorus and sodium). The key factors that primarily influence the market growth include the increase in awareness concerning health management among the global population along with frequently developing lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, heart disease, asthma, cancer, and cholesterol-related disorder across the globe. Further, the rising use of whey protein in the dairy industry is further anticipated to provide substantial growth to the market.

A full report of Whey Protein Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/whey-protein-market

Obesity is one of the major lifestyle-oriented problems which one of the leading causes of CVD. According to WHO, in 2016, nearly 2 billion people, 18 years and older were obese and these numbers are projected to increase in the future. According to the estimation of the World Obesity Federation (WOF), 2.7 billion adults will be overweight, over 1 billion affected by obesity, and 177 million adults severely affected by obesity by 2025. There can be various reasons for weight gain or obesity one of these is a deficiency of nutritious supplements. As per the study of 158 people, published in Nutrition & Metabolism, people that were having a daily intake of whey protein had shown measurable fat loss and showed greater preservation of lean muscle.

To learn more about this report Request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/whey-protein-market

Therefore, the rising obese population across the globe is expected to drive the demand for such products which in turn will drive the growth of the global whey protein market. Glanbia plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Agropur Inc., Titan Biotech Ltd., LACTALIS Ingredients SNC, Charotar Casein Company, Euroserum, Supley Laboratorio de Alimentos & Suplementos Nutriciona, Hilmar Cheese Company, Maple Island Inc., Saputo Inc., Davisco Foods International Inc., and so on are the key vendors that are offering whey protein-based products across the globe. These players are actively adopting different growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, partnership, and product launch among others to remain competitive in the marketplace.

Recent Activity in the Whey Protein Market

In May 2018, Supley Laboratorio de Alimentos & Suplementos Nutricionais had made the acquisition of the Probiotica Laboratories. The acquisition was done by the company to perform the expansion of its products in the sports nutrition segment with the addition of Probiotica brands to its product portfolio.

Global Whey Protein Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

By Application

Sports and Performance Nutrition

Infant Formula

Functional/Fortified Food

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/whey-protein-market

Global Whey Protein Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Agropur, Inc.

Alpavit (To Champignon-Hofmeister Company Group)

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Carbery Group

Charotar Casein Company

DMK Group

EUROSERUM

Fonterra Co-operative Group, Ltd.

Friesland Campina Ingredients

Glanbia plc

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

LACTALIS Ingredients SNC

Saputo Inc.

Supley Laboratoriode Alimentos & Suplementos Nutriciona

Titan Biotech, Ltd.

Valio, Ltd.

Westland Dairy Co., Ltd.

Wheyco GmbH

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404