Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The food emulsifier market exhibits a considerable CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Food emulsifiers are the chemical compounds that facilitate the formation of stable micelles over time. The unique feature of emulsions to be used as thermodynamically stable dispersions with a narrowsize distribution of different sized droplets has made them suitable for a number of applications in the food processing industry. Processing of cereal-based products, dairy products, and candy products are the major application of food emulsifiers in the food industry. In the processing of cereal-based products, food emulsifiers are prominently used as dough containers. Improved tolerance to variations in flour and other ingredient quality, better gas retention resulting in lower yeast requirements, shorter proof times, and increased baked product volume, dough with greater resistance to mixing and mechanical abuse, emulsifiers sidewalls, reduced shortening requirements, increased uniformity in cell size, a finer grain, and a more resilient texture along with improved slicing are the major advantages of using food emulsifier as a dough container.
In macaroni and spaghetti formation, emulsifiers are used to gain elasticity and smooth uniform surface to prevent their stickiness after boiling. In fresh noodles, emulsifiers are being used to prepare the easy-to-handle dough and to increase its water absorption rate by 1-2%. In the dairy industry, emulsifiers the cereal-based of ice-creams and fat cream. Ice-cream emulsifiers are mainly used to control fat agglomeration, improve fat dispersion, increase resistance to shrinkage, confer smoother texture, facilitate air incorporation, reduce whipping time, impart dryness to formed products, facilitate fat–protein interactions, facilitates information of smaller ice crystals and air cells, and improve melt-down.
Imitation cream or fat cream is done by adding non-fat milk solid components, emulsifier and stabilizer to vegetable oil. In this procedure, the emulsifier facilitates the formation of a coating membrane from the protein complex to make the coating membrane sufficiently resistant to high-temperature sterilization and cooling. In the candy processing industry, emulsifiers are used to make both semisweet and milk chocolate. In the processing of chocolates, the emulsifiers are being actively used to reduce the weep that occurs with heavy sugar pastes during processing. The growing food processing industry is anticipated to drive the demand for food emulsifiers which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the food emulsifier market across the globe.
Global Food Emulsifiers Market
By Product Type
- Monoglyceride, Diglyceride, and Derivatives
- Polyglycerol Ester
- Sorbitan Ester
- Lecithin
- Others
By Application
- Bakery
- Dairy and Frozen Products
- Food & Beverage
- Confectionery
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Others
Global Food Emulsifier Market Segmentation by region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Corbion N.V.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group PLC
- LasenorEmul, S.L.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Food Corp.
- Oleon NV
- Palsgaard A/S
- Puratos Group S.A.
- Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.
- Solvay S.A.
- Stepan Co.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Zhengzhou Honest Food Co., Ltd.
