Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Japan aerospace carbon fiber market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the presence of a well-established aviation sector, which in turn, increases the need for light weight aircraft, and hence creates the demand for carbon fiber in the aviation sector. The carbon fiber has various applications in aerospace, such as in propulsion and exhaust, thermal protection, and hot primary structure applications, among others. Moreover, the increasing R&D activities in the aerospace sector provide growth to the aviation industry in Japan. Additionally, investments by the government coupled with projects undertaken by the Japanese aerospace industry, which in turn, propels the aerospace carbon fiber market growth.

Japan aerospace carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of raw material, fiber type, and application. On the basis of raw material, the market is sub-segmented into PAN and petroleum pitch & rayon. PAN is the predominant precursor for carbon fiber due to superior strength and stability, and higher carbon yield. PAN-based carbon fiber is widely used in the aerospace industry. Based on the fiber type, the market is classified into virgin aerospace carbon fiber and recycled aerospace carbon fiber. Based on the application, the market is classified into commercial aviation, military aviation, and rotorcrafts.

Some of the companies contributing to the growth of the Japan aerospace carbon fiber market include Hyosung Corp., Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO., LTD., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to market growth by adopting various strategies to stay competitive in the market.

Japan Aerospace Carbon Fiber Market Report Segment

By Raw Material

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Petroleum Pitch & Rayon

By Fiber Type

Virgin Carbon Fiber

Recycled Carbon fiber

By Application

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Rotorcrafts

Company Profiles

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Hyosung Corp.

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd.

ZHONGFUSHENYING CARBON FIBER CO., LTD.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

