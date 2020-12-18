Active Protection System Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Active protection systems are subsystems that are combined or installed in combat vehicles. Several countries in Asia Pacific have acquired hard or soft kill capabilities against a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). These protection systems are used to detect and neutralize threat projectiles at or before their target.

Active Protection System estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period -2025

Key Players

The key players in the global active protection system market are Artis, LLC (US), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), IMI Systems Ltd. (Israel), KBM (Russia), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Company (US), Safran (France), and Saab AB (Sweden).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Air Defense

Ground Defense

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Active Protection System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Active Protection System Market Report

1. What was the Active Protection System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Active Protection System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Active Protection System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

