US Vending Machines Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market across the country will be majorly driven by the already established market of self-service technology. Additionally, the rapid adoption of innovations is also expected to significantly influence the US vending machine market. In addition to this, the installation of the vending machines by the confectionary companies to promote their product also provides a substantial market in the US.

The consumption of beer and other alcohol-containing drinks is considerably high across the country. According to SAMHSA, over 65.5 billion beers were consumed, 13.7 billion glasses of wine, and 29.3 billion drinks of distilled spirits were consumed in the US each year. In April 2018, considering the trend of high alcohol consumption, a bill was passed by the house allowing businesses authorized to sell alcohol to operate self-serve machines capable of dispensing beer, hard cider with less than 6% alcohol content, and wine. Therefore, the availability of alcohol in the vending machine will drive the country’s vending machine market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Type

By Product

By Application

Competitive Landscape- Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC, Cardinal Distributing Co. Inc., Crane Merchandising Systems, Luigi Lavazza SPA

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Vending Machines Market Report Segment

By Type

Traditional Vending Machines

Micro Markets

By Product

Food & Snacks

Beverages

Others

By Application

Public Places

Supermarket/ Retail Stores

Offices/Institutions

Other

Company Profiles

American Vending Machines, Inc.

Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC.

Cardinal Distributing Co. Inc.

Crane Merchandising Systems (Crane Co.)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Betti Industries Inc.

S. Hughes Co., Inc.

Seaga Manufacturing Inc.

Wurth Industry of North America LLC

