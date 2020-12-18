UK Vending Machines Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The vending machines in the country offer all the essentials including water, soft drinks, coffee, food, alcohol among others. High spending of people to buy a product from the vending machine is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the country. As per NIVO Group, there were around a half million vending machines in UK in 2018, which generates a revenue of $1.7 billion.
Apart from the retailers, the vending machines are also operated by various franchises in the country. The Vending People is one of the major vending machine operators in the country. The company supply over 9,000 fully operated vending machines and serves around 750,000 customer visits each year. Some of the other major vending companies in UK include Tubz, Charisnack, The Coffee Cube Co., and Snack-in-the-box. Tubz and Snack-in-the-box are snack vending machine franchises, whereas Charisnack is a franchise having specialization in boxes that sell colorful sweets. The well-developed franchise system developed in the country allows an individual to set-up their vending machines with a proven business model. Hence, the chances of profit increase for the individuals. This scenario is expected to augment the vending machine business in the country hence also the vending machine market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Type
- By Product
- By Application
- Competitive Landscape- Azkoyen SA, Crane Merchandising Systems (Crane Co.), Evoca S.p.A, Luigi Lavazza SPA
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected country and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
UK Vending Machines Market Report Segment
By Type
- Traditional Vending Machines
- Micro Markets
By Product
- Food & Snacks
- Beverages
- Others
By Application
- Public Places
- Supermarket/ Retail Stores
- Offices/Institutions
- Other
Company Profiles
- Azkoyen SA
- Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
- Crane Merchandising Systems (Crane Co.)
- Evoca S.p.A
- Luigi Lavazza SPA
- Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Automatenbau
- The Vendo Co. (Sanden Corp.)
- UK Vending Ltd.
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
