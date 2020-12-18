Adherence Packaging Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Adherence Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 917.7 Million by 2022 from a base USD 646.0 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6%.

Adhesive packaging is primarily used in healthcare services to replace cumbersome drug planners and to organize the way patients take their drugs. As prescribed by a doctor, it is given to patients over the course of a day or time to facilitate drug delivery.

The major players in the medication adherence packaging market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S), TCGRx (U.S.), RxSafe, LLC (U.S.), Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Talyst, LLC. (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S.), ARxIUM, Inc. (Canada), and KUKA AG (Germany).

Global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market, By Type

Unit-dose Packaging Systems

Blister Card Packaging Systems

Pouch/Strip Packaging Systems

Multi-dose Packaging Systems

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Adherence Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Adherence Packaging Market Report

1. What was the Adherence Packaging Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Adherence Packaging Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Adherence Packaging Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

