Cloud Billing Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Cloud Billing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2019 to 2025. Cloud Billing accounts define who pays for a specific set of Google Cloud resources. To use Google Cloud services, you must have a valid Cloud Billing account and link it to your Google Cloud project. Your project’s Google Cloud usage is billed to the associated Cloud Billing account. Cloud billing provides an interface for generating bills. Cloud payments allow merchants to use a variety of features, such as conversion and customer identification. Cloud billing offers a number of benefits such as low investment, service availability, security services, high scalability, and more. The market is thriving at a rapid pace as cloud billing deployments become easier.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Amdocs Inc.

Aria Systems

CGI Group Inc.

SAP SE

Zuora

Cloud Billing Market segmentation by Type

Subscription Billing

Metered Billing

Cloud Service Billing

Provisioning

Others

Cloud Billing Market segmentation by Application

Account Management

Revenue Management

Customer Management

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Billing Market Report

What was the Cloud Billing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud Billing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Billing Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

