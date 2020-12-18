Mobile Bi Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Mobile Bi Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 21.3% during 2019-2025. Key drivers for mobile BI’s growth include growing BYOD trends, increasing importance of mobile enterprise application platforms (MEAPs), data-driven decision making, and the proliferation of in-memory computing. Organizations today are using it to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors as access to real-time data increases, and to increase customer satisfaction through customer improvement, a factor that accelerates market growth.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Drivers

Increasing BYOD trend

Rise of MEAP

Growing popularity of REST APIs

Proliferation of in-memory computing

Rapid advancement of mobile device features

By Restraints

Difficulty in identifying durable RoI

Lack of sustainable data governance process

By Opportunities

Access to real-time data

Increased profitability through customer satisfaction

Increased efficiency in operations and business processes

A full report of Global Mobile Bi Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-bi-market/42737/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Bi industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Bi Market Report

What was the Mobile Bi Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Bi Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Bi Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404