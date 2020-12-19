Asia Pacific Vending Machines Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Vending machines can be easily found around the stations, hotels, hospitals, amusement parks, commercial buildings, or simply by the side of the road. The growth of the market will be mainly influenced by the high penetration of vending machines in countries such as Japan, Singapore, among others. Additionally, developing economies such as India and China are also witnessing various growth potentials in the vending machine market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of vending machines in the continuously growing corporate sector of the region will also drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the vending machine manufacturers are also trying to make their machines as environment-friendly as possible by saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions. For instance, the indoor vending machines manufactured by Suntory Holdings Ltd., have a 24-hour “Lights Out” rule, and similarly outdoor vending machines having no lighting during daytime hours. In addition to this, the vending machine manufacturers are also promoting the use of use refrigerant with low global warming coefficients such as natural refrigerants and R-1234yf. Hence, a new trend of these eco-friendly vending machines is expected to be witnessed in the region in the near future.

Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Report Segment

By Type

Traditional Vending Machines

Micro Markets

By Product

Food & Snacks

Beverages

Others

By Application

Supermarket and retail stores

Public Places

Offices/Institutions

Other

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Coca-Cola Co.

DyDo Group Holding Inc.

Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Yile Shangyun Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Hunan Zhonggu Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Luigi Lavazza SPA

ProVending Machine Co., Ltd.

POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd.

Sanden Holdings Corp.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

