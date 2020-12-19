Asia Pacific Vending Machines Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Vending machines can be easily found around the stations, hotels, hospitals, amusement parks, commercial buildings, or simply by the side of the road. The growth of the market will be mainly influenced by the high penetration of vending machines in countries such as Japan, Singapore, among others. Additionally, developing economies such as India and China are also witnessing various growth potentials in the vending machine market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of vending machines in the continuously growing corporate sector of the region will also drive the growth of the market.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-vending-machines-market
Furthermore, the vending machine manufacturers are also trying to make their machines as environment-friendly as possible by saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions. For instance, the indoor vending machines manufactured by Suntory Holdings Ltd., have a 24-hour “Lights Out” rule, and similarly outdoor vending machines having no lighting during daytime hours. In addition to this, the vending machine manufacturers are also promoting the use of use refrigerant with low global warming coefficients such as natural refrigerants and R-1234yf. Hence, a new trend of these eco-friendly vending machines is expected to be witnessed in the region in the near future.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-vending-machines-market
Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Report Segment
By Type
- Traditional Vending Machines
- Micro Markets
By Product
- Food & Snacks
- Beverages
- Others
By Application
- Supermarket and retail stores
- Public Places
- Offices/Institutions
- Other
Asia-Pacific Vending Machines Market Report Segment
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC
- Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
- Coca-Cola Co.
- DyDo Group Holding Inc.
- Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Hangzhou Yile Shangyun Robot Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hunan Zhonggu Science & Technology Co., Ltd
- Luigi Lavazza SPA
- ProVending Machine Co., Ltd.
- POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd.
- Sanden Holdings Corp.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-vending-machines-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404