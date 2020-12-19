Brewing Enzymes Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

Brewing enzyme market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The use of enzymes in the brewing industry has become increasingly important, as they accelerate the chemical reaction without altering their own structure. Commercial exogenous enzymes are used in different steps to enhance the brewing process, to make the brewing faster, easier, and more consistent. The growth in the alcoholic beverages manufacturing facilities along with rising consumption of beer and other beverages is a key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global brewing enzyme market.

The rising demand for alcoholic beverages owing to the rising disposable income, the growing young population is promoting the alcoholic beverage manufacturer to expand their production capacity. Heineken N.V., United Breweries (UBL) Breweries, SABMiller Plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Asahi Breweries Ltd. are the key manufacturers of alcoholic beverages across the globe. The presence of strict government regulations related to the brewing industry is anticipated to hinder the growth of the brewing enzyme market across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Global Brewing Enzymes Market by Type

Amylase

Protease

Peptidase

Xylanase

Others

Global Brewing Enzymes Market by Source

Microbial

Plant

Global Brewing Enzymes Market by Form

Liquid

Powder

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

A Group Soufflet Co.

Amano Enzyme, Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

Aumgene Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Caldic B.V.

CBS Brewing

Chr. HansenHolding A/S

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc.

Enzyme Development Corp.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Megazyme Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

