India Packaging Industry Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

India’s packaging industry market is anticipated to exhibit a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The packaging is the fifth largest sector in India’s economy and is one of the highest growth sectors in the country. According to the Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), each year the sector is growing at 22% to 25%. With the growing pharmaceutical industry, the country’s pharmaceutical packaging industry players are working towards the creation of innovative features like digital timers and alarms on pill bottles, dose monitoring and innovative mechanized blister packs. However, the high use of plastic is this kind of packaging is a major factor to restrain its market growth.

With the rising internet penetration and use of online platforms the demand for e-commerce has increased considerably in India. India’s growing e-commerce market is creating demand for rigid packaging that includes cartons and corrugated boxes. This is due to the packaging’s firm structure, and to offer protection from potential damage against India’s poor road infrastructure. The growing consumer awareness regarding the use of packaged food, specifically packaged food deliveries is promoting the growth of the food packaging industry market in the country. In food packaging rules and regulations plays a critical role for instance, as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the use of recycled plastics and newspaper for food packaging has been banned.

India Packaging Industry Market report Segment

By Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Glass

By End-User Vertical

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial

Others (Household Items)

Company Profiles

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Cosmo Films, Ltd.

Essel Propack, Ltd.

Ester Industries, Ltd.

Flexituff Ventures International, Ltd.

Hindustan Tin Works, Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films, Ltd.

Kapco Packaging

OJI India Packaging Pvt, Ltd.

Parekhplast India, Ltd.

Parksons Packaging, Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation, Ltd.

PR Packagings, Ltd.

TCPL Packaging, Ltd.

Time Technoplast, Ltd.

Uflex, Ltd.

WestRock India Pvt, Ltd.

