[(FrEe%Kick)]Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Crackstreams Reddit Live Stream Boxing Streams Free

Canelo Alvarez's return to the ring against Callum Smith takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19. The card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Alvarez and Smith expected to take their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the earlier fights. 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event three-plus hours into show) Where: Alamodome, 12 rounds, for Smith's WBA "super" super middleweight title and Alvarez's WBA "regular" super middleweight title and the vacant WBC super middleweight title

If you look at photos of the faceoff between Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith this week, you can see just how much bigger Smith is than the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The 6-foot-3 Smith towers over the 5-9 Alvarez,and the pictures give a good comparison to the size disadvantage Alvarez will have to face Saturday. That said, here’s everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.

Alvarez, the reigning 160-pound middleweight champion, is looking to conquer the 168-pound division by beating Smith, it’s champion. Even though he hasn’t fought in 13 months, the longest layoff of his career, Alvarez wasn’t looking to tangle with a B- or C-level opponent upon his return. He wanted the champ.

“I want to win at the 168 level, and I know Smith is the best,” Alvarez told me this week. “At that level, it’s a hard fight. I’m excited to get in the ring and see what comes out of him. … I don’t know if I’m done at middleweight. But my focus right now is beating the best at 168 and see where it takes me.”

Whether that’s a third fight against Gennadiy Golovkin (an option Alvarez said is still a possibility) or the opportunity to unify the super middleweight belts by fighting Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, that’s still an unknown. That’s in part because Smith, despite his underdog status, has a real chance at beating Alvarez.

“I’ve always felt the best version of me can beat anyone in the world. I walk into the ring believing I can beat anyone—and that includes Canelo,” Smith said, via William Hill. “… I am No. 1 in the world, I haven’t been picked out of a hat and given a random opportunity. I deserve to be in this fight. Now it’s time to show I’m not just a world champion but I can compete at the elite level.”

But just because Smith is physically bigger than Alvarez, that doesn’t mean Alvarez will be intimidated. He’s the best in the world, and every time he steps into the ring, it seems he gets just a little better. Meanwhile, Smith is coming off an unimpressive win vs. John Ryder. Smith will have to be much better on Saturday night to pull off the biggest victory of his career.

Here’s more info on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith showdown that U.S. viewers can watch Saturday night on DAZN beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

But just because Smith is physically bigger than Alvarez, that doesn’t mean Alvarez will be intimidated. He’s the best in the world, and every time he steps into the ring, it seems he gets just a little better. Meanwhile, Smith is coming off an unimpressive win vs. John Ryder. Smith will have to be much better on Saturday night to pull off the biggest victory of his career.

Here’s more info on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith showdown that U.S. viewers can watch Saturday night on DAZN beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Canelo Alvarez is always looking for the biggest challenges. That sentiment rings true as Alvarez faces Callum Smith for The Ring and WBA (super) super middleweight titles on Saturday, Dec. 19, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The event, which can be seen exclusively on DAZN in the United States and Canada, will take place in front of a limited amount of fans, with social-distance guidelines.

Alvarez (53-1-2 36 KOs), the WBA and WBC “Franchise” middleweight champion, steps back into action for the first time since defeating Sergey Kovalev by 11th-round knockout in November 2019 to capture the WBO light heavyweight title. This will be the second time Alvarez competes at 168 pounds. He defeated Rocky Fielding via third-round TKO in December 2018 at Madison Square Garden to capture the WBA (regular) super middleweight belt.

“I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history,” Alvarez said in a press release. “I am motivated to continue to be the best, and I look forward to fighting Callum Smith, who is one of the best at 168 lbs.”

Smith (27-0 19 KOs) has been looking for the big fight and finally gets what he’s been asking for against boxing’s biggest star. “Mundo” fought on the Canelo-Fielding card, defeating Hassan N’Dam by third-round TKO. He won the WBA title by knocking out George Groves in September 2018 at the World Boxing Super Series final. The Englishman last competed in November 2019, beating John Ryder via unanimous decision.]

“I have wanted a big fight since becoming world champion, so I am pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” Smith said. “I truly believe I [will] beat him and will prove that 168 lbs is my division.”

Can boxing’s biggest star make a successful return, or does Smith show he’s the best super middleweight in the sport?

Here is everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith.