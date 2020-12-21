Japanese Synthetic Biology Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Japanese synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In synthetic biology, Japan is one of the leading Asian countries. In Japan, the studies are conducted under the name of synthetic biology at an independent administrative organization, RIKEN, and some universities in Japan. The synthetic biology in Japan is promoted by organizing competitions for undergraduates. The synthetic biology contest for undergraduates, International Genetically Engineered Machine competition (iGEM) is held annually at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. There were around 1,300 participants, out of which 100 were The Japanese. Among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has registered most entries in Synthetic biology projects, which show a significant awareness of the country toward biotechnology.

The Japanese synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and application. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling products, core products, and enabled products. Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and xeno nucleic acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.

