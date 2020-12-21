Laser Video Display Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Laser video displays are capable of wide color expression and varieties that can be formed by choosing the wavelength of laser sources design. It forms images by using three distinct wavelengths red, green and blue. The global laser video display market is expected to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). Factors motivating the growth of this market include the increase in demand for large displays and for various digital advertising of products at shopping malls, airports and coffee shops. The high cost of laser video displays is one of the major restraining factors which hinder the growth of this market. However, the rise in demand of virtual reality, 3D holographic displays and better viewing experience displays as compared to conventional displays is creating enormous opportunities for the market in the near future.
Geographically laser video display market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and rest of the world (RoW). APAC region has the largest market share for laser video display due to the presence of large number of laser display manufacturer in the region. North America is expected to have a significant market share due to the rise in demand for large-screen video display in providing better viewing experiences. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The rising demand for laser display for commercial and home uses mainly for entertainment and advertising purpose are the major reasons for market growth in this region. The major countries that will contribute to the market are UK, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.
The global players in the laser video display market include Samsung, Sony, LG, Hitachi, Toshiba. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D which made them progress over the past several years in producing better displays. Continuous improvement on laser video display sensors helps the market players to offer high-value products at low-cost. To sustain in the market, these players adopt few strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration & partnership, product launch and so on. For instance, in January 2018 LG launched LG HU80KA a new laser projector which enables in better viewing experience with the 4K video quality.
GLOBAL LASER VIDEO DISPLAY MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY LASER TYPE
- SOLID-STATE
- LIQUID
- GAS
- SEMICONDUCTOR
BY APPLICATION
- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
- AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY
- MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT
- OTHERS
- BY DISPLAY TYPE
- TV DISPLAY
- LAPTOP DISPLAY
- MOBILE DISPLAY
- CAMERA DISPLAY
- PROJECTORS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
- REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- BARCO N.V.
- BENQ CORPORATION.
- CHRISTIE DIGITAL SYSTEMS USA, INC
- DELL CORPORATION
- DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
- EIKI INTERNATIONAL, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
- EPSON AMERICA, INC.
- FARO TECHNOLOGIES UK LTD
- HISENSE CO., LTD.
- HITACHI LTD.
- LASER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY GMBH
- LG ELECTRONICS INC.
- LIFEWIRE
- MICROVISION, INC.
- MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
- OPTOMA CORPORATION
- PANGOLIN LASER SYSTEM INC.
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
- SONY CORPORATION
- TOSHIBA CORPORATION
- VIRTEK VISION INTERNATIONAL INC.
- Z-LASER OPTOELECTRONICS GMBH
