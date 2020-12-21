Laser Video Display Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Laser video displays are capable of wide color expression and varieties that can be formed by choosing the wavelength of laser sources design. It forms images by using three distinct wavelengths red, green and blue. The global laser video display market is expected to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). Factors motivating the growth of this market include the increase in demand for large displays and for various digital advertising of products at shopping malls, airports and coffee shops. The high cost of laser video displays is one of the major restraining factors which hinder the growth of this market. However, the rise in demand of virtual reality, 3D holographic displays and better viewing experience displays as compared to conventional displays is creating enormous opportunities for the market in the near future.

Request a Free Sample of our Laser Video Display Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/laser-video-display-market

Geographically laser video display market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and rest of the world (RoW). APAC region has the largest market share for laser video display due to the presence of large number of laser display manufacturer in the region. North America is expected to have a significant market share due to the rise in demand for large-screen video display in providing better viewing experiences. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The rising demand for laser display for commercial and home uses mainly for entertainment and advertising purpose are the major reasons for market growth in this region. The major countries that will contribute to the market are UK, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.

The global players in the laser video display market include Samsung, Sony, LG, Hitachi, Toshiba. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D which made them progress over the past several years in producing better displays. Continuous improvement on laser video display sensors helps the market players to offer high-value products at low-cost. To sustain in the market, these players adopt few strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration & partnership, product launch and so on. For instance, in January 2018 LG launched LG HU80KA a new laser projector which enables in better viewing experience with the 4K video quality.

A full Report of Laser Video Display Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/laser-video-display-market

GLOBAL LASER VIDEO DISPLAY MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY LASER TYPE

SOLID-STATE

LIQUID

GAS

SEMICONDUCTOR

BY APPLICATION

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

OTHERS

BY DISPLAY TYPE

TV DISPLAY

LAPTOP DISPLAY

MOBILE DISPLAY

CAMERA DISPLAY

PROJECTORS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ITALY

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

BARCO N.V.

BENQ CORPORATION.

CHRISTIE DIGITAL SYSTEMS USA, INC

DELL CORPORATION

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

EIKI INTERNATIONAL, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

EPSON AMERICA, INC.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES UK LTD

HISENSE CO., LTD.

HITACHI LTD.

LASER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY GMBH

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

LIFEWIRE

MICROVISION, INC.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

OPTOMA CORPORATION

PANGOLIN LASER SYSTEM INC.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SONY CORPORATION

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

VIRTEK VISION INTERNATIONAL INC.

Z-LASER OPTOELECTRONICS GMBH

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/laser-video-display-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: i[email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404