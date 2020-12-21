Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Rheumatic heart disease is an inflammatory disease that start with a normal strep throat, fever and multiple joint pains. Further, non-treating of these symptoms involve heart and damages the heart valves and leads to rheumatic heart disease(RHD). Streptococcus pyogenes are the main bacterium which causes rheumatic fever. These infectious agents came in contact with human body via various toxic materials from environment such as water, food, air, toxic gases, smoke, and pollution. Increasing environmental pollution resulting in higher prevalence of viral and fungal infection is one of the major factor motivating the growth of this market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by government to tackle rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is another motivating factor for the market. However, its high medical treatment and limited healthcare facilities in emerging economies may restrict the growth of this market. Furthermore, Continuous improvement by leading market players in Rheumatic heart disease drug and development in biotechnology has brought new opportunity to Rheumatic heart disease market.

Geographically Rheumatic heart disease market is divided into north America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. The growing number of collaboration and partnership by major pharmaceutical companies, to provide better healthcare facilities in Europe is the market driver in the European region. The global players in the rheumatic heart disease market includes Abbott laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D which made them progress over the past several years in various drug discovery for Rheumatic heart diseases. Continuous improvement on Rheumatic heart disease drug enable market player to offer high-value product and services at lower cost.

Rheumatic Heart Disease Market MARKETSEGMENTATION

BYTREATMENT

ANITIBIOTICSMEDICATION

ANTI-CONVULSANTMEDICATION

ANTI-INFLAMATORYTREATMENT

SURGICALTREATMENT

BYEND-USER

HOSPITAL

DIAGNOSTICCENTRE

RESEARCHCENTRE

OTHERS

BYTYPE

VALVE

AORTICVALVE

MITRALVALVE

MYOCARDITIS

PERICARDITIS

BYDIAGNOSTICTEST

ELECTROCARDIOGRAM

ECHOCARDIOGRAM

BLOOD TEST

Imaging

COMPETITIVELANDSCAPE

KEYSTRATEGIES

COMPANYANALYSIS

REGIONALANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITEDSTATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ITALY

RESTOFEUROPE

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

RESTOFAPAC

RESTOFTHEWORLD

COMPANYPROFILES

ABBOTTLABORATORIES

BAYERAG

BIOTRONIK

BOSTONSCIENTIFICCORPORATION

BRISTOL-MYERSSQUIBBCOMPANY

C. R. BARD, INC.

CARDINALHEALTH

COOKMEDICAL

F. HOFFMANN-LAROCHELTD

GEHEALTHCARE

INTERVALVEMEDICALINC.

NOVARTISAG

ON-XLIFETECHNOLOGIESINC.

OSYPKAMEDICAL, INC.

OTSUKAHOLDINGSCO. LTD.

PERKINELMER, INC.

PFIZERINC. PLC.

SEIMENSHEALTHINEER

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

