Global Vending Machines Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global vending machines market is anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The advanced vending solutions and easy availability significantly aid in the growth of the global vending machine industry. Vending machines require low maintenance and also save employee cost, which is increasing its adoption among various retails sites.

In addition to this, vending machines are available in a wide variety across the market with multi-functional options or multiple machines serving a variety of products as per the consumer requirements. Due to this, a significant demand from corporates and other institutions are also recorded in the vending machine industry all across the globe. Vending machines are widely adopted in the corporate offices as it provides employees working in corporates with a wide selection of beverages, foods, and services to boost their morale and productivity.

Moreover, vending machines also offer customization options to their provider, hence, the provider can also promote their product through the vending machines. For instance, beverage companies including Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo, Inc. offer vending machines with their product portfolio. Moreover, vending machine operation also doesn’t carry any overhead cost and eliminates the requirement of third-party sellers, hence saving a huge part of the revenue for the providers.

Global Vending Machines Market Report Segment

By Type

Traditional Vending Machines

Micro Markets

By Product

Food & Snacks

Beverages

Others

By Application

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Public Places

Offices/Institutions

Other

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

American Vending Machines, Inc.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Azkoyen SA

Bianchi Industry Spa

Bulk Vending Systems Ltd.

Coca-Cola Co.

Compass Group plc

Continental Vending Inc.

Crane Merchandising Systems (Crane Co.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Evoca Group

FAS International

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Jofemar SA

Luigi Lavazza SPA

Orasesta Spa

Royal Vendors, Inc.

Sanden Holdings Corp.

Seaga Manufacturing Inc.

Selecta TMP AG

Sellmat Srl

The Vendo Co.

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Wurth Industry of North America LLC

