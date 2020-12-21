Advanced Analytics Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Advanced Analytics Market size was USD 7.04 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 29.53 billion by 2019, growing at a (CAGR) of 33%.

The advanced analytics market is not only growing but accelerating. Growing enterprise data is one of the key drivers driving the growth of the global advanced analytics market. Advanced analytics refers to a broad category of inquiries that can be used to drive change and improve business processes.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global advanced analytics market are SAS Institute (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Statsoft, Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) and Fico (U.S.) among others.

On the basis Of Banking and Financial Services:

Regulatory Reforms

Customer Profitability

Operational Efficiency

Risk Management

Credit Risk Analysis

Fraud Detection and management

Budgeting and Planning

Process Optimization

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Advanced Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Advanced Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Advanced Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Advanced Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Advanced Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

