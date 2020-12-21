Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Clinical developments for sleep disturbances are likely to drive the Sleep-Wake Disorder Market in near future. Sleep disorder is a condition wherein groups of disorder impact the sleep pattern of an individual on a regular basis. In sleep disorder, patterns change in the way one sleeps and may feel tired throughout the day. People have sleeping issues due to stress, hectic schedules and change in lifestyle. It is essential to take the diagnosis and treatment for sleep disorder to the earliest. The symptoms of sleep disorder include daytime fatigue, lack of concentration, anxiety, strong urge to take naps and depression. There are different types of sleep disorder such as insomnia, sleep apnea, parasomnias, restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy. The sleep-wake disorder market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to growing incidence and prevalence rate of sleep disorder.

Moreover, introduction of new medical devices is driving the demand for sleep wake disorder equipment across the globe. Consumer sleep technology (CST) includes mobile electronic devices and wearable devices. Most of the CSTs run on the tablets and smartphones. Common features of these devices include alarm functionality, sleep tracking and sleep and dream logging. Wearable devices such as wrist band devices are used for insomnia that help doctor in diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. Sleep specialists have advantage of wearable technology that can help diagnose and patients sleep problems. These devices track a person body movements or information. Increasing prevalence of different sleep-wake disorders such as insomnia, sleep walking, snoring, sleep taking, anxiety and depression can boost the growth of the global sleep-wake disorder market.

Sleep-wake disorder market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several market players that are significantly operating across the globe. Key sleep-wake disorder providers include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA Becton Dickson and Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Incand Philips. Philips launched Dream series range of sleeping to improve the sleep therapy for people with obstructive sleep apnea. Philips healthcare provides extreme symptoms includes trouble in concentrating, daytime sleepiness and quality of life.

Current market trends report covered in the market report:

Improving the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-wake disorder that includes three components such as training to health professionals, public education and monitoring.

Adoption of new devices for healthcare industry and sleep-wake disorder treatment.

Different awareness campaigns, education programs such as in January 2017, National Sleep Foundation (NFS) and national Sleep Awareness Week campaign related to sleep-wake disorder.

The Report Sleep-Wake disorder Market Segmentation

By Type

Insomnia

Hypersomnia

Sleep Apnea

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Others

By Treatment

Therapies

Medications

Devices

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

