Global 3D Reconstruction Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global 3D reconstruction market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). 3D reconstruction is a technology required to do a huge number of applications such as art analysis and restoration, phenotype analysis, film, art analysis and restoration, and designing of game graphics, among others across the end-users. Photometrix Ltd., Pix4D SA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agisoft LLC, PhotoModeler Technologies, Inc., Intel Corp., Faro Technologies Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Co., Bentley Systems, Inc., and so on are the key players operating in the global 3D reconstruction market.

The key market players are striving to make better advancement in the 3D reconstruction technology for which these players are adopting different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, product innovation, and new product launches. Among, these strategies merger & acquisition and new product launches are the core strength of the key players operating in the global 3D reconstruction market. For instance, in March 2020, RSIP Vision, a developer of AI and computer vision technology had launched a new innovative AI-based solution for 3D reconstruction of knees from X-ray Images. With the use of this technology physicians will be able to get a sharp 3D modeling of each bone, which could provide critical data for surgery planning and implants fitting. Further, the technology will result in improving physicians’ workflow while reducing the need for high-cost and high-radiation methods.

in December 2019, Intel Corp. had expanded the Intel RealSense product line with the launch of Intel RealSense Depth Camera SR305. The SR305 is a coded light, a standalone camera that provides a low-cost depth solution ideal for getting started with depth technology. In October 2019, BR Life SSNMC Hospital and Brains Neuro Spine Centre, a multi-super specialty hospital in India had launched the Intraoperative 3D Reconstruction Medical Technology for Spine Surgery. The technology aims to facilitate the neurosurgeons in obtaining the sharp image of the spine which can be converted into a 3D image within a few minutes.

Global 3D Reconstruction Market Segmentation

By Type

Software

Services

By End-User industry

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

