Cloud Discovery Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Cloud Discovery market is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% over the forecast period. Cloud search helps businesses comprehensively identify all cloud instances across applications, databases, containers and related services running at any given point in time. Discovery provides a single unified view of various cloud services and cloud platforms within your enterprise. The cloud search tool can help you find unmanaged cloud applications used by any organization and can also fully evaluate your IT infrastructure. Cloud search provides an accurate search for all systems and applications related to your IT infrastructure. It is heavily utilized by cloud-based organizations to optimize performance and improve overall potential.

The following players are covered in this report:

BMC

Servicenow

Puppet

Mcafee

Cisco

Qualys

Ciphercloud

Zscaler

Netskope

ASG

Alienvault

Certero

Connectwise

Iquate

Movere

Cloud Discovery Market segmentation by Type

Solutions

Services

Cloud Discovery Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and ITES

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

