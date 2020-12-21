Advanced Phase Change Material Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Phase Change Material (Pcm) Market size is projected to reach USD 889 million by 2025 from USD 423 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16%.

The growth of the market is driven by regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the use of PCM for temperature control and greater convenience. In addition, the use of PCM for peak load shift is another factor driving growth.

Key Market Players

The key market players profiled in the report include as Climator Sweden AB (Sweden), Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US), Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc. (US), Laird Plc (UK), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Croda International Plc. (UK), Entropy Solutions LLC (US), Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

On the basis of applications:

Building and construction, Commercial refrigeration, HVAC, energy storage, textile, shipping and transportation and other applications such as electronics, healthcare and telecommunications

On the basis of materials:

Salt hydrates, paraffin, and other materials such as fatty acids and eutectic salts

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Advanced Phase Change Material industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Advanced Phase Change Material Market Report

1. What was the Advanced Phase Change Material Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Advanced Phase Change Material Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Advanced Phase Change Material Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

